Home / Politics / BJP alleges central forces 'deliberately' not deployed in panchayat polls

BJP alleges central forces 'deliberately' not deployed in panchayat polls

Ghosh alleged that instead of deploying the forces in the polling booths, they were made to patrol highways or were kept at police stations

Press Trust of India Kolkata
BJP

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The opposition BJP in West Bengal on Sunday alleged that the central forces were not deployed "deliberately" during the panchayat elections, inviting a sharp retort from the ruling TMC which said there was no guarantee that violence would not have happened if the forces were deployed.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said if the central forces were deployed in sensitive places, there would not have been so much violence, and people could have exercised their franchise freely and without fear.

"The central forces were not deployed in sensitive areas deliberately," he said.

Ghosh alleged that instead of deploying the forces in the polling booths, they were made to patrol highways or were kept at police stations.

"Even where they were deployed, that was done only after the violence and looting of votes," he claimed.

"They were ordered to be deployed in all booths by the Calcutta High Court, but that was not done," he said.

TMC said there was no guarantee that violence would not have happened if the forces were deployed.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that four people were killed in firing by central forces in Cooch Behar, during the 2021 assembly polls.

Polling was held in over 61,000 booths in the panchayat elections and violence happened in only about 60 booths, and serious incidents took place in eight of those.

"In most cases, TMC workers died due to the violence," he said.

Fifteen people have been killed in the violence that rocked the elections to the three-tier panchayat system in the state on Saturday, officials said.

BSF DIG of South Bengal Frontier SS Guleria earlier told PTI that the force was not provided details of sensitive booths.

"The allegations that the central forces and BSF have failed to provide security cover are completely baseless. We provided troops to the State Election Commission (SEC) for deployment. The polling was completely peaceful wherever central forces were deployed. Even if there were a few minor incidents, it was dealt with professionally," he said.

"We had asked for a list of sensitive booths from the SEC but it was not provided. We learned from the press that the number of sensitive booths is 4,384. The local administration decided on the deployment," he added.

Also Read

BJP prez Nadda chairs organisational meetings to mark 9-yrs of Modi govt

BJP leaders from eastern states to meet ahead of 2024 LS elections

Process on, wait for its outcome: BJP on Uniform Civil Code implementation

Hindu gurus do more social service in South than missionaries: RSS Chief

Bengal under TMC known for crimes, anti-national activities, says BJP

Situation allowed to fester: Sachin Pilot slams Centre on Manipur violence

BJP's Amit Malviya alleges 'Ballot Box' change by TMC in Bengal's Malda

Rahul Gandhi's sudden desire to get real laughable, says Assam CM

No worry even if opposition to BJP means risk to DMK regime in TN: Stalin

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets victim's familyof Panchayat poll violence

Topics :BJPWest BengalWB Panchayat PollsviolenceTMC

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story