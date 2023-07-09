Home / Politics / BJP's Amit Malviya alleges 'Ballot Box' change by TMC in Bengal's Malda

BJP's Amit Malviya alleges 'Ballot Box' change by TMC in Bengal's Malda

The three-tier panchayat elections in 20 districts were marked by widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging

ANI
BJP's Amit Malviya (Photo: @amitmalviya)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) changed the 'Ballot Box' in West Bengal's Malda.

"TMC's change 'Ballot Box' operation caught in Malda," Amit Malviya alleged in a tweet.

He further said that TMC workers were caught red-handed, changing ballot boxes in several places, with the help of contractors and local administration, before they could reach the strong rooms.

"BJP MP Khagen Murmu, local MLA and Zilla Parishad (ZP) candidate caught them in the act in Gajol (Hazi Nakoo Md High School), Malda... Similar incidents were reported across Purba and Paschim Medinipur among others. SEC in collusion with Mamata Banerjee has reduced these elections to a farce," Amit Malviya tweeted.

Moreover in another incident, three ballot boxes were found in a drain in Murshidabad where violence broke out after panchayat elections.

A local said, "The situation is not good after the elections, the general public is also not coming out due to fear. The general public is in panic. If anyone comes out, TMC threatens."

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Khagen Murmu alleged ballot rigging in West Bengal Panchayat polls, and demanded re-polling, in Malda.

The three-tier panchayat elections in 20 districts were marked by widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging.

There were reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault on presiding officers in several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.

Polling occurred on Saturday at 7 am amid tight security in the state in 73,887 seats in rural areas of West Bengal with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates. The counting of votes will take place on July 11.

Topics :West BengalTMCAmit MalviyaBJPElection

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

