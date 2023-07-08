BJP does not break parties but takes those who believe in Modi: Fadnavis

The Bharatiya Janata Party does not engineer splits in other parties but does not stop those who believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and want to come along, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Speaking at the state BJP legislative party's meeting here days after a Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government, he also said that another round of cabinet expansion will take place soon. "The BJP does not break other parties, but there will be no opposition to those who believe in Modi's leadership and want to come along, " Fadnavis said. Even if opposition parties united against Modi, it would not make any impact, he said. He also asked BJP legislators to take the schemes of the Modi government to people under the 'Modi@9' campaign.