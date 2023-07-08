Home / Politics / BJP does not break parties but takes those who believe in Modi: Fadnavis

BJP does not break parties but takes those who believe in Modi: Fadnavis

Speaking at the state BJP legislative party's meeting here days after a Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 7:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party does not engineer splits in other parties but does not stop those who believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and want to come along, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Speaking at the state BJP legislative party's meeting here days after a Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government, he also said that another round of cabinet expansion will take place soon. "The BJP does not break other parties, but there will be no opposition to those who believe in Modi's leadership and want to come along, " Fadnavis said. Even if opposition parties united against Modi, it would not make any impact, he said. He also asked BJP legislators to take the schemes of the Modi government to people under the 'Modi@9' campaign.

Also Read

Ignore orders of 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra govt: Raut to officials

NCP's Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led Maha govt

Fadnavis-Ajit alliance in 2019 was to teach lesson to Uddhav: Maha BJP

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

Sena says no need to take Maha BJP chief seriously on Fadnavis as 2024 CM

PM Modi holds tiffin meeting with BJP workers, leaders in Varanasi

Congress workers march in support of Rahul Gandhi after Gujarat HC verdict

Chennai-Jaffna flights to operate daily from Jul 16: Union Minister Scindia

Dinesh Arora worked on behalf of AAP leaders Sisodia, Vijay Nair: ED

Maha Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde group

Topics :Devendra FadnavisBJPNCP

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story