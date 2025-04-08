Achhe din beginning for slum-dwellers after years: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

After Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated several development projects in her constituency Shalimar Bagh, she stated that 'achhe din' is beginning for slum dwellers as work will 'actually' be done for slums and colonies.

The Chief Minister stated that the funds of Rs 700 crores in Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is escaplilly for the welfare of slum dwellers and 52,000 flats that were made 10 years ago, will now be given to them after renovation.

Slamming the previous governments, CM Gupta asserted that they didn't work for slum dweller and misled people that BJP government won't work for them but today the BJP government is taking care of every poor and are ensuring basic facilities, water, park, toilets for them.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "Today, we started the work of constructing drainage in this slum area. 'Achhe din' is beginning for the slum-dwellers after years, work will actually be done for their slums and colonies. Previous governments didn't care about the slum-dwellers, they only used them as vote bank. They instilled fear in them that BJP would clear the slums. The work starting here today is a message to the people in slums that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the BJP government is taking care of every poor. They are ensuring basic facilities, water, park, toilets for them."

"Delhi government is dedicated to complete these works. The fund of Rs 700 crores in Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is especially for welfare of slum dwellers and apart from that, 52,000 flats that were ready to move 10 years ago, we will renovate them and give it to slum dwellers," CM Gupta stated.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister inaugurated several development projects in her constituency, Shalimar Bagh.

"Today we are starting water supply from here, in which you will get supply from 6 am to 8 am, and in the evening also you will also have supply for half an hour. You did not get water in the evening, now you will get water twice in a day," CM Gupta said, addressing the public in Shalimar Bagh.

Earlier on Monday, CM Rekha Gupta convened a high-level review meeting with the District Magistrates of all 11 revenue districts of the city.

The primary focus of the meeting was to assess the administrative and developmental progress in revenue districts, resolve local issues, and strengthen coordination among various departments.

According to a release, CM Gupta stated that key topics discussed included administrative performance, public service delivery, land disputes, encroachments, digitization of land ownership records, disaster management preparedness, and ensuring transparency in revenue offices. She instructed all DMs to carry out regular field inspections and engage in active dialogue with citizens.

"Today's review meeting with all the DMs was highly significant. We discussed in detail the status of civic services, progress of e-district services, grievance redressal mechanisms, land record digitization, and disaster preparedness. All officials were given clear directions to provide services that are transparent, timely, and citizen-centric. Accountability and sensitivity are essential in all public service processes," the Delhi CM said.

She reiterated the Government's policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and directed stringent action against any irregularities, particularly in matters related to the EWS category.

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed all DMs to closely monitor issues such as waterlogging, cleanliness, encroachments, and traffic congestion in their districts. She stressed that addressing these day-to-day challenges must be an administrative priority.