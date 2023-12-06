Home / Politics / BJP has no moral right to talk about 'Brand Bengaluru': CM Siddaramaiah

BJP has no moral right to talk about 'Brand Bengaluru': CM Siddaramaiah

His comments came in response to the BJP's accusation that no development work was taking place in Bengaluru, the state capital

"We came just six months ago. Before that, the BJP was in power for four years. Did they make 'Brand Bengaluru'? What did they do in four years," Siddaramaiah asked while talking to reporters here
Press Trust of India Belagavi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday hit out at the opposition BJP questioning the contribution of the party in taking up development works in Bengaluru when its government was in power for four years in the state.

His comments came in response to the BJP's accusation that no development work was taking place in Bengaluru, the state capital.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We came just six months ago. Before that, the BJP was in power for four years. Did they make 'Brand Bengaluru'? What did they do in four years," Siddaramaiah asked while talking to reporters here.

'Brand Bengaluru' is an initiative of the Congress government aimed at developing Bengaluru into a global city.

"They (BJP) couldn't even fill potholes. People (Judges) in the High Court were scolding them and passing strictures and comments as well. What moral right do they (BJP) have to talk about Bengaluru," the Chief Minister said.

Regarding the BJP's allegations that the governance has taken a beating as "all the ministers have camped" in Telangana (for election-related work of the Congress), Siddaramaiah clarified that only a few, and not all, have gone there.

"Some have gone. After all, we have to do politics as well. People there (in Telangana) had called them (Karnataka ministers)," the chief minister said.

Siddaramaiah said the Food and Civil Supplies Minister Muniyappa and Energy Minister K J George have returned, while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan are still in Telangana, where the Congress won the Assembly elections.

Also Read

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah set to present State Budget today at 12 noon

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

BJP yet to elect Oppn leader, is most indisciplined party: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka committed to get investments, become innovation hub: Siddaramaiah

Cong govt's free rice scheme sets off a political slugfest in K'taka

Open to advice from state govt, not pressure: Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan

BJP MPs who emerged victorious in assembly polls resign from Parliament

100 day plan will be announced for development: Mizoram's next CM Lalduhoma

Meet Senthilkumar, the DMK MP whose 'gaumutra' remark stirred controversy

Sharad Pawar, Thackeray, Digvijaya to address public meeting on Dec 12

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJPSiddaramaiahKarnatakaKarnataka government

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story