Home / Politics / They don't tolerate 'single engine' govts anywhere in India: Sibal's dig

They don't tolerate 'single engine' govts anywhere in India: Sibal's dig

"They don't tolerate 'single engine' governments anywhere in India!" he said on Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 10:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

With Parliament passing the contentious Delhi services bill, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at the Centre, saying they don't tolerate single engine governments anywhere in India.

Parliament on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "NCT of Delhi (Amendment Bill) 2023 approved by Parliament. Allows Centre to control services of bureaucrats in the Delhi government to further emasculate the autonomy necessary for representative democracy."

"They don't tolerate 'single engine' governments anywhere in India!" he said on Twitter.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Also Read

Kapil Dev lambasts young Indian players, says they suffer from ego issues

Parties like JD(U), Shiv Sena were your allies, now they are corrupt: Sibal

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Kapil Sibal raises question of pliant investigation amid wrestlers' protest

Kapil Sibal tears into Centre, claims misuse of anti-defection law

Took rules of no-trust motion to drag PM to Lok Sabha: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

Justice-delivery system moves in mysterious ways, says P Chidambaram

No questions of any allegation..., AAP on Shah's fraud claim against Chadha

Don't consider ourselves to be in Oppn anymore, says Aaditya Thackeray

No-confidence motion: Rahul Gandhi likely to open debate for Opposition

Topics :Kapil SibalModi govtTwitterindian politics

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

28% GST on online gaming may not impact taxation on e-sports, video games

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

Next Story