BJP leadership has summoned party MLAs to Delhi for talks: Biren Singh

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday said the BJP central leadership has asked the party MLAs to come to Delhi to discuss issues related to the state.
Singh told reporters, "BJP is a national party. Party leaders have asked the MLAs to come to discuss issues related to the state on Sunday. I believe it may be related to government formation, but we are yet to have any confirmation. Many of us are leaving." Singh also expressed hope that a popular government may be formed soon in the state.
More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.
The Centre had, on February 13, imposed President's rule in the state after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.
The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.
The BJP has 37 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.
