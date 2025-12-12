Home / Politics / BJP leadership has summoned party MLAs to Delhi for talks: Biren Singh

BJP leadership has summoned party MLAs to Delhi for talks: Biren Singh

Singh also expressed hope that a popular government may be formed soon in the state

Biren Singh, Leishemba Sanajaoba
Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday said the BJP central leadership has asked the party MLAs to come to Delhi to discuss issues related to the state.

Singh told reporters, "BJP is a national party. Party leaders have asked the MLAs to come to discuss issues related to the state on Sunday. I believe it may be related to government formation, but we are yet to have any confirmation. Many of us are leaving."  Singh also expressed hope that a popular government may be formed soon in the state.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had, on February 13, imposed President's rule in the state after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

The BJP has 37 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

