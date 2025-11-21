Congress rules out alliance with MNS for BMC polls, cites party's violence

The Congress on Friday reiterated its political aversion to MNS for the upcoming civic body polls, saying the party will never tie up with those who break the law or intimidate, a reference to the sons-of-the-soil brand of politics of the Raj Thackeray-led party.

Hitting back, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandeep Deshpande said the Raj Thackeray-led party is an independent entity and not a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP).

"Raj Thackeray makes decisions in our party. We have nothing to do with what anyone says," he said.

The Congress recently announced that it would contest the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) independently, apparently due to the growing proximity between Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, and his cousin Raj Thackeray's MNS.

The solo contest plan had prompted Sena (UBT) to ask Congress not to rush into any decision and emphasise the importance of the Opposition unity. "The Congress has taken all decisions regarding alliances after consulting party workers, leaders and senior functionaries", Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad told reporters on Friday. She pointed at the "long association" between Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), recalling that both parties had contested the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together. "Some factions of the RPI (Republican Party of India) are also inclined to join us. But the Congress will not tie up with those who take the law into their own hands or indulge in intimidation," Gaikwad said in a thinly veiled reference to MNS.

A section in Congress is strongly opposed to taking Raj Thackeray-led MNS on board, fearing a dent in its north Indian and Muslim vote banks. Responding to reports that Sharad Pawar is trying to bring Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and MNS together, Gaikwad said the veteran politician commands respect cutting across party lines. "I am not aware who he had spoken to in Delhi, but we have not held any discussions about allying with any other party. Answering hypothetical questions has no meaning," she added. Gaikwad evaded a direct reply on NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule's comments that all parties should jointly contest the upcoming civic polls.

Sule had said that the NCP (SP) wants to take along all parties in the Opposition for the upcoming local body polls and will hold discussions with them. She also said NCP (SP) will discuss the prospects of joint contests for civic polls with the Sena (UBT) and the political situation in Maharashtra. "Our fight is against the BJP, and our decision to go alone has been taken after consultation with workers, and we have conveyed it to our high command," Gaikwad added. The Congress leader accused the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of ignoring the real issues troubling Mumbai.