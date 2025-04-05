BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata govt over Ram Navami celebrations

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that police, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule, are preventing people from celebrating Ram Navami. He added that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has forced them to go to the High Court and Supreme Court regarding every issue.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "It is our constitutional right to celebrate our religious festivals, but the Mamata Banerjee's police are stopping us. We are forced to go to the High Court and Supreme Court regarding every issue."

The Calcutta High Court on Friday passed an order for Howrah Ram Navami rally. The rally will take place between 3-5 pm, no arms will be allowed in the rally. Motorcycle rally will not be allowed. Rally has to be arranged peacefully with proper Police guidance

Rally by Anjani Putra Sena, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini have been permitted. This rally will be done with 500 people. All rallies will happen on the same route of GT Road.

Markets and shops in West Bengal's Howrah district are decked up with flags and posters as preparations intensify for Ram Navami, which will be celebrated nationwide on April 6.

A local shopkeeper said that the sales in the market had increased compared to last year.

"There have been good sales, and it has increased compared to last year..." said a shopkeeper.

Mukesh Prasad, a worker said that preparations are on for Ram Navami celebrations.

"We have been preparing for Ram Navami, and we have been celebrating it for a long time. The preparations have been going on for a couple of days," said Mukesh Prasad, a worker.

On April 2, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged all communities to maintain peace during Ram Navami.

"They are doing a rally on Ram Navami. We want peace. Everyone will do puja. I request everyone and all communities to maintain peace. Don't create a riot-like situation. We will follow Ramakrishna, not jumla party. We will follow Vivekananda, not jumla party. I repeat, don't try to disturb each other's programs and festivals," she said.

This festival marks the birth of Lord Rama, who is considered the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami is observed on the ninth day (Navami) of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar.