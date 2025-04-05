Home / Politics / BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata govt over Ram Navami celebrations

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata govt over Ram Navami celebrations

Calcutta HC allows Howrah Ram Navami rally from 3-5 pm with conditions: no arms or motorcycles permitted; rally must remain peaceful under proper police supervision

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu
It is our constitutional right to celebrate our religious festivals: Suvendu Adhikari | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that police, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule, are preventing people from celebrating Ram Navami. He added that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has forced them to go to the High Court and Supreme Court regarding every issue.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "It is our constitutional right to celebrate our religious festivals, but the Mamata Banerjee's police are stopping us. We are forced to go to the High Court and Supreme Court regarding every issue."

The Calcutta High Court on Friday passed an order for Howrah Ram Navami rally. The rally will take place between 3-5 pm, no arms will be allowed in the rally. Motorcycle rally will not be allowed. Rally has to be arranged peacefully with proper Police guidance

Rally by Anjani Putra Sena, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini have been permitted. This rally will be done with 500 people. All rallies will happen on the same route of GT Road.

Markets and shops in West Bengal's Howrah district are decked up with flags and posters as preparations intensify for Ram Navami, which will be celebrated nationwide on April 6.

A local shopkeeper said that the sales in the market had increased compared to last year.

Also Read

Ready to be arrested for supporting candidates: Mamata to BJP over SSC scam

BJP demands Mamata's resignation after verdict on teacher recruitment scam

Supreme Court upholds Calcutta HC's cancellation of 25,000 WB school jobs

SC scraps appointment of 25,753 teachers, staff in West Bengal schools

Mamata appeals for peace during Ram Navami, warns against rumours

"There have been good sales, and it has increased compared to last year..." said a shopkeeper.

Mukesh Prasad, a worker said that preparations are on for Ram Navami celebrations.

"We have been preparing for Ram Navami, and we have been celebrating it for a long time. The preparations have been going on for a couple of days," said Mukesh Prasad, a worker.

On April 2, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged all communities to maintain peace during Ram Navami.

"They are doing a rally on Ram Navami. We want peace. Everyone will do puja. I request everyone and all communities to maintain peace. Don't create a riot-like situation. We will follow Ramakrishna, not jumla party. We will follow Vivekananda, not jumla party. I repeat, don't try to disturb each other's programs and festivals," she said.

This festival marks the birth of Lord Rama, who is considered the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami is observed on the ninth day (Navami) of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai opts out of 'state leadership race'

Prepare for polls for 5 yrs, not 6 months: Kharge to Cong district chiefs

Premium

Parliament Budget Session concludes, both Houses adjourned sine die

Stalin calls for all-party meeting after Murmu rejects NEET exemption plea

Waqf showdown: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands apology from Sonia Gandhi

Topics :Suvendu AdhikariMamata BanerjeeWest BengalRam Navmi rallies in Kolkata

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story