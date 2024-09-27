Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / BJP working for deletion of votes of AAP's supporters, alleges Kejriwal

BJP working for deletion of votes of AAP's supporters, alleges Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the people of Delhi should be wary of those who visit their houses asking for the party they vote

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 8:58 PM IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the BJP has been trying to delete the votes of his party supporters on a massive scale after realizing that it was going to lose the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls due in February.

The former Delhi chief minister speaking in the assembly session also alleged that the BJP has stationed "paid employees" in the city localities to identify the AAP voters and get their names deleted from the voters' lists.

"They know they are going to lose the Delhi Assembly polls very badly. What I have learnt from the BJP leaders is that work has been started by them on a massive scale for deleting the AAP votes and ensuring bogus voting in the elections, said Kejriwal.

In each colony they have stationed some paid employees' who are going door to door asking the people whom do they vote. If someone says that they vote for the Aam Aadmi Party then their votes are deleted," he claimed.

Kejriwal said the people of Delhi should be wary of those who visit their houses asking for the party they vote

"I want to say to Delhi people that if anybody visits and asks you which party do you vote, say I vote for the BJP. Then you are safe and your vote will not be deleted," he said.

The AAP national convener also said the people in the city should check the Election Commission website every day to ensure their votes were not deleted.

The AAP MLAs also need to warn the booth level workers of the party to keep tab on votes added and deleted in their areas and the whole thing will be monitored by the party, he added.


Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAPAAP governmentBJP

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

