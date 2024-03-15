Home / Politics / BRS leader K Kavitha taken in custody by ED in money laundering case

BRS leader K Kavitha taken in custody by ED in money laundering case

Photo: ANI twitter
Press Trust of India Hyderabad/New Delhi
Mar 15 2024 | 8:09 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad and is bringing her to Delhi for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case, agency sources said.

Agency officials raided the premises of the leader in Hyderabad Friday morning and later arrested her.
 

Sources said the BRS leader was arrested and is being taken to Delhi.

BRS leader and former Telangana minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy claimed that Kavitha was arrested and being taken to Delhi on a flight at 8.45 pm.

He alleged that the move was "pre-planned" and said they would protest against it.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao, former minister Harish Rao and a large number of party workers gathered at Kavitha's residence and raised slogans.

The Enforcement Directorate had claimed Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case, Vijay Nair, received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from the "South Group" (allegedly controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

