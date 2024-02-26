Home / Politics / CBI probe to be ordered into killing of INLD's state chief: Haryana min Vij

CBI probe to be ordered into killing of INLD's state chief: Haryana min Vij

"If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI," Vij said in the Assembly

The 70-year-old former MLA from Bahadurgarh received multiple bullet injuries in the attack. (Photo: X/@Naferathi)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday assured the Assembly of a CBI probe into the killing of the Indian National Lok Dal's state chief Nafe Singh Rathee.

Rathee and a party worker were killed by unidentified assailants in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday. The attack, which came weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, drew sharp reactions from opposition parties, which alleged a breakdown in law and order in the BJP-ruled state.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI," Vij said in the Assembly.

Earlier in the day, the Speaker admitted an adjournment motion on law and order as the opposition Congress raised the issue of Rathee's murder and demanded a probe into the incident either by a high court judge or a high court judge-monitored CBI investigation.

Soon after the Question Hour, Congress members raised the issue and demanded a discussion on law and order.

Also Read

BJP spokesperson criticises Oppn for 'politics' over murder of INDL chief

Nafe Singh Rathee, INLD Haryana president assassinated: Who was he?

INLD Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh

State-owned PFC commits Rs 25,000 cr for power sector projects in Gujarat

On this day, Feb 7: When Anil Kumble got perfect 10 vs Pakistan in Kotla

Cancel Chandrababu's bail, his family tried to intimidate officers: AP govt

Made mistake by retweeting video: Kejriwal tells SC in defamation case

Being in power important to get development works done, says Dy CM Pawar

Maratha stir: Internet services suspended in 3 districts of Maharashtra

MVA leaders stage protest, accuse Maha govt of misleading Marathas, OBCs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Haryana GovernmentHaryanaCBILok Sabha electionsBJP

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story