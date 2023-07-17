Home / Politics / Chhattisgarh Assembly session from July 18; BJP to bring no-trust motion

Chhattisgarh Assembly session from July 18; BJP to bring no-trust motion

"The BJP will raise the issue of scams related to coal, liquor, land, ration and the Public Service Commission that happened under the Baghel government," LoP said

Press Trust of India Raipur
Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly's monsoon session will begin on Tuesday and it is likely to be a stormy affair with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looking to corner the Congress government on a number of issues, including alleged scams, and also bring a no-trust motion ahead of polls.

It will be the last session of the Assembly before the state goes to polls by the year-end.

The BJP has decided to corner the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation on several issues, including alleged scams and agitations being staged by contractual employees of government departments demanding regularisation of service.

The main Opposition party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Congress government during the four-day-long session.

The people of Chhattisgarh are angry with the Congress government and its policies. We will raise the voice of people in the House. The BJP will raise the issue of scams related to coal, liquor, land, ration and the Public Service Commission that happened under the Baghel government, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narayan Chandel of the BJP told PTI on Monday.

He alleged the Congress has failed to fulfil its promises made ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.

Thousands of contractual employees (of various government departments) have taken to streets demanding regularisation of service, he said, adding the BJP will seek answers from the administration on the issue.

The saffron outfit has already announced it will regularise the services of contractual employees if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Chandel said his party will also bring a no-confidence motion against the government during the session and "expose" the ruling Congress, which he claimed is dipped in corruption.

The session is scheduled to end on July 21.

Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Chhattisgarh tribal leader joins Congress, says tough decision to quit BJP

Stalled monsoon in India likely to gain momentum in 3-4 days: IMD officials

Damage control won't save Cong from defeat in Chhattisgarh: BJP, AAP

Baghel announces allowance for unemployed youth from next financial year

38 parties have confirmed participation in NDA meeting Tuesday: J P Nadda

Sharad Pawar to attend Opposition conclave in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Ajit Pawar, MLAs meet Sharad Pawar; Patel says faction will attend NDA meet

Kejriwal thanks Kharge for Cong's decision to oppose Delhi Ordinance

Stalin, DMK MP Baalu arrive in Bengaluru ahead of joint Oppn meeting

Topics :ChhattisgarhCongressBJPMonsoon session

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story