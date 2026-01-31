Chicken's Neck is India's land, no one can lay hands on it: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the strategically crucial Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the 'Chicken's Neck', belongs to India and no one would be allowed to threaten or tamper with it.

Addressing a BJP workers' meeting here, Shah said some people had raised slogans in Delhi claiming they would "cut off the Chicken's Neck", the narrow strip of land connecting mainland India with the northeastern states.

"Some people raised slogans in Delhi saying they would cut off the 'Chicken's Neck'. Why, brother, how will you cut it? Is this your father's land? This is India's land; no one can lay a hand on it," Shah said.