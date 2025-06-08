Congress leaders are doing politics on Op Sindoor: Minister Anupriya Patel

Union Minister Anupriya Patel strongly criticised Congress leaders on Sunday for allegedly doing politics over Operation Sindoor, saying the issue was related to the security and honour of the nation and should not be politicised.
While speaking to the mediapersons, Patel said, "Operation Sindoor is a matter related to the security and respect of the nation. Congress leaders are doing politics on this subject unnecessarily."
She added that when India's parliamentary delegation visited foreign countries recently, they received widespread support for India's stand against terrorism.
"The countries where our delegation of parliamentarians visited have not only appreciated India's policy against terrorism, but also clearly stated that they stand with India on the terrorism front," she said.
Patel claimed that the world had recognised India's strong response to terrorism.
"India has taken major and calculated action against terrorism. Today, all countries of the world are impressed and appreciating it, and we all need to stand together on the subject of national security," she added.
She also emphasised the importance of unity and nationalism, especially during international visits. "Especially when we go on foreign soil, we should keep our opinions in line with the way our government has fought terrorism by enhancing the pride of our nation. Our delegation has kept its side," Patel asserted.
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed.
After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.
After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.
