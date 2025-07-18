PM Modi flags off 4 Amrit Bharat trains, launches several projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Amrit Bharat trains and launched multiple development projects worth ₹7,200 crore in Bihar’s Motihari district on Friday.

The development projects are related to rail, fisheries, and other sectors, news agency PTI reported. PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar , Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Several other union ministers and dignitaries were also present at the occasion.

PM’s visit to Bihar comes at a crucial time as the Assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.

PM Modi launches railway projects in Bihar

The four Amrit Bharat trains were launched on routes connecting Rajendra Nagar (Patna) with New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari with Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga with Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), and Malda Town with Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur. The launch aligns with the prime minister’s vision of developing a future-ready railway network.

ALSO READ: Bihar CM launches projects worth ₹21,406 cr to improve rural connectivity In addition to the Amrit Bharat trains, he also dedicated several other railway projects to the nation. These included the introduction of automatic signalling on the Samastipur–Bachhwara section to facilitate more efficient train operations, and the doubling of the Darbhanga–Thalwara and Samastipur–Rambhadrapur rail lines, as part of a larger project valued at over ₹580 crore. PM Modi also laid the foundation for several railway projects, including the setting up of maintenance infrastructure for Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra and the implementation of automatic signalling on the 114-km Bhatni–Chhapra Gramin route to enhance train operations. Additionally, to boost sectional capacity, the Darbhanga–Narkatiaganj rail line doubling project, estimated at around ₹4,080 crore, was also launched.

Better road infrastructure in Bihar Giving a major boost to the road infrastructure in Bihar, he laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Ara bypass of National Highway-319, which connects Ara-Mohania NH-319 and Patna-Buxar NH-922. The project will ensure seamless connectivity, thereby reducing travel time. To enhance freight and passenger connectivity, the prime minister inaugurated the four-lane Parariya–Mohania section of NH-319, a project valued at over ₹820 crore. This stretch is part of NH-319 and links Ara to NH-2 (Golden Quadrilateral). To improve connectivity between Bihar and Jharkhand and improve the movement of goods and people, he also inaugurated a two-lane highway with paved shoulders from Sarwan to Chakai on NH-333C.