PM Modi flags off 4 Amrit Bharat trains, launches several projects in Bihar

PM Modi launched development projects in rail, fisheries, and other sectors, joined by chief minister Nitish Kumar, governor Arif Mohammad Khan, and deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

PM Narendra Modi with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Motihari, Bihar | Photo: PTI
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Amrit Bharat trains and launched multiple development projects worth ₹7,200 crore in Bihar’s Motihari district on Friday.
 
The development projects are related to rail, fisheries, and other sectors, news agency PTI reported. PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Several other union ministers and dignitaries were also present at the occasion.
 
PM’s visit to Bihar comes at a crucial time as the Assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.
 

PM Modi launches railway projects in Bihar

The four Amrit Bharat trains were launched on routes connecting Rajendra Nagar (Patna) with New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari with Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga with Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), and Malda Town with Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur. The launch aligns with the prime minister’s vision of developing a future-ready railway network.
 
In addition to the Amrit Bharat trains, he also dedicated several other railway projects to the nation. These included the introduction of automatic signalling on the Samastipur–Bachhwara section to facilitate more efficient train operations, and the doubling of the Darbhanga–Thalwara and Samastipur–Rambhadrapur rail lines, as part of a larger project valued at over ₹580 crore. 
 
PM Modi also laid the foundation for several railway projects, including the setting up of maintenance infrastructure for Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra and the implementation of automatic signalling on the 114-km Bhatni–Chhapra Gramin route to enhance train operations. Additionally, to boost sectional capacity, the Darbhanga–Narkatiaganj rail line doubling project, estimated at around ₹4,080 crore, was also launched.
 

Better road infrastructure in Bihar 

Giving a major boost to the road infrastructure in Bihar, he laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Ara bypass of National Highway-319, which connects Ara-Mohania NH-319 and Patna-Buxar NH-922. The project will ensure seamless connectivity, thereby reducing travel time. 
To enhance freight and passenger connectivity, the prime minister inaugurated the four-lane Parariya–Mohania section of NH-319, a project valued at over ₹820 crore. This stretch is part of NH-319 and links Ara to NH-2 (Golden Quadrilateral).
 
To improve connectivity between Bihar and Jharkhand and improve the movement of goods and people, he also inaugurated a two-lane highway with paved shoulders from Sarwan to Chakai on NH-333C.
 

Tech and fisheries projects launched

 
Among other projects launched were a Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility in Darbhanga and an STPI incubation centre in Patna, aimed at promoting information technology, IT-enabled services, and startups.
Additionally, a range of fisheries development initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) were also launched.
 

Modi holds roadshow in Motihari 

Ahead of launching the projects in the state, PM Modi also held a roadshow in Bihar’s Motihari, where he travelled in an open jeep and was accompanied by Nitish Kumar and Samrat Choudhary.
 

Bihar Assembly elections this year 

The Assembly elections are likely to take place later this year; however, an official date has not been shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, Janata Dal (United) [JD (U)], and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), will once again seek to continue its stint in Bihar. The opposition or the INDIA bloc, comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and left parties, who aim to unseat Nitish Kumar.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

