CM Shinde vows strict action after Baba Siddique's killing, 2 arrested

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has vowed strict action against those responsible for taking the law into their own hands, following the killing of former State Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Calling the incident "extremely unfortunate," CM Shinde told the media that two suspects have been arrested, with one still at large. "This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two people have been arrested -- the accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The third accused is absconding. We have instructed Mumbai Police to take strict action against those who take law and order into their hands," Shinde told reporters in Thane.

He further expressed confidence that the remaining suspect would soon be apprehended. "I am sure that Mumbai Police will arrest the third accused soon. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators," Shinde added.



Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior police officials, visited Lilavati Hospital, where Siddique succumbed to his injuries.

Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale, who also met Siddique's family at the hospital, called for a thorough investigation.

"The killing of Baba Siddique should be properly investigated. I just came from the hospital and met his family. Strict action must be taken against the accused," Athawale told ANI.

Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest of two suspects.

"The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. Two suspects have been arrested, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case," Dahiya told reporters.

Mumbai Police said that they recovered the weapon used in the crime. "A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing," officials said.

Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress.