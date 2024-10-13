'Restoration of statehood in J-K our priority', says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah stated on Saturday that his government's priority will be the restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, while speaking to reporters, said, "Our priority will be to unite Jammu and Kashmir and end the hatred spread in this election. Statehood must be restored so that the state can function and we can get on with our jobs." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Abdullah also highlighted unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, which he deemed a pressing issue, and stressed the need to improve job opportunities amidst a severe shortage of medical and administrative staff.

The National Conference President added, "The question is about their jobs; the situation is really tough. There is a shortage of staff in our offices, a shortage of doctors, a shortage of nurses, a shortage of medical staff, and a shortage of everything. We have children who are ready to fill these posts."

On August 5, 2019, the Indian government abrogated Article 370, thus taking away its special status and autonomy. Later, on October 31 of the same year, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta responded to JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah's statement, "Jammu won't be ignored," by criticising past governments for neglecting Jammu and Ladakh.

Speaking to ANI, he also emphasised the need to embrace the current wave of equal development efforts. Gupta said, "All the governments that have been here to date--be it Congress or National Conference--have treated Jammu and Ladakh poorly. That is why there have been protests and demonstrations here from time to time. Today, when equal development is happening, it is wise to embrace it."



Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, stated on Friday that he will support the good steps of the new government but has no faith in the intentions of the National Conference leader.

"We will support whatever good step the new government of Jammu and Kashmir takes. We want the new government to succeed. We will pray that Abdullah Sahab fulfils the promises he has made. However, I have no faith in his intentions. I wish he fulfils all the wishes they have promised. I also urge PM Modi to support the government that is to be formed," Awami-e-Ittihad Party leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will be the new Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, having been elected leader of the NC's legislature party.

Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and staked his claim to form the government in the union territory by submitting letters of support that his party has received.

After meeting LG Sinha, Abdullah said that the sweariin ceremony can likely be conducted on Tuesday (October 15) or Wednesday (October 16), as the LG has conveyed that the completion of paperwork can take up to 2-3 days.

"I met the LG and handed over letters of support that I have received from the Congress, CPM, AAP, and independents. I requested him to fix a date for the sweariin ceremony so that the government can start functioning," Abdullah said.

The Congress on Friday formally extended its backing to the National Conference for forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir by providing a letter of support. The National Conference-Congress alliance has come to power in Jammu and Kashmir following the assembly polls.

The alliance won 48 seats, with the NC carrying the alliance to power on its shoulders, as Congress could win only six seats. Ninety assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir went to the polls in a three-phased election.