Home / Politics / Cong alleges Kerala ministers lied about liquor policy, demands probe

Cong alleges Kerala ministers lied about liquor policy, demands probe

The Congress also called for the government to announce a judicial probe into the allegations and to sack the excise minister

Congress, Congress flag
Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 2:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Sunday continued its attack against the Left government in Kerala over its liquor policy, accusing Excise Minister M B Rajesh and Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas of "lying" to the public by claiming that no discussion had taken place regarding the scrapping of the "dry day" norm.

The opposition party questioned the silence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the issue and asked why a vigilance probe had not been ordered into the allegations despite receiving a complaint.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Congress also called for the government to announce a judicial probe into the allegations and to sack the excise minister.

The criticism came after reports that the state government was considering scrapping the 'dry day' norm (which prohibits the sale of alcohol in the state on the first day of every calendar month), sparking a political storm in the state.

While the Congress-led UDF has accused the LDF government of taking bribes to 'favour' bar owners, the Left claimed it has not yet held any deliberations over its liquor policy.

While addressing a press conference here, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan rejected the claims by Tourism and Excise Ministers that no discussions were held with regard to the "dry day" norm.

Both the ministers were uttering "blatant lies," he alleged and further charged that meetings were held at the government level and the bar owners had begun to collect money for a "favourable liquor policy" after that.

He also warned that intense agitation will be launched against the "bar scam."

The issue of withdrawal of the 'dry day' policy snowballed into a controversy after an audio clip purportedly of a bar association member allegedly asking other members to pay money for a 'favourable liquor policy', was aired on TV channels.

The opposition Congress-led UDF came out with allegations that the Left government sought Rs 20 crore from bar owners to make a policy favourable to them and demanded the resignation of Minister Rajesh.

Brushing aside the allegations and the opposition's demand, Rajesh said the state government has not yet held any deliberations regarding its liquor policy.

Also Read

Beer smuggling surge in Delhi this poll season, recovery of bottles doubles

Enforcement Directorate to name AAP as accused in liquor policy 'scam' case

Delhi maintains revenue surplus despite dent in liquor taxes since 2022-23

Yusuf Pathan to contest LS polls: Top 15 cricketers who contested elections

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Where have Patna's Smart City, Namami Gange funds disappeared, asks Cong

BJP to win 305 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, predicts Eurasia Group

Calcutta HC order slap on those indulging in vote bank politics: CM Sai

Jayant Sinha 'surprised' by BJP notice; says he voted via postal ballot

LS polls: Maneka Gandhi locked in contest against SP's Nishad in Sultanpur

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Kerala govtKeralaCongressnational politics

First Published: May 26 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story