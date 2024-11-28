Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take oath as Lok Sabha MP today

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 410,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan will also take oath as Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

Congress' Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan won the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in a by-election with 5,86,788 votes. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, necessitating the bypoll.

Moreover, Suresh Gopi Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tokhan Sahu, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will lay the papers on the table in Lok Sabha today.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her happiness after receiving her certificate of election, describing it as a symbol of love, trust, and commitment to shared values.

"My colleagues from Wayanad brought my certificate of election today. For me, it is not just a document; it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to. Thank you, Wayanad, for choosing me to take forward this journey to build a better future for yourselves," she said on X.

On November 23, after her victory in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her gratitude to the voters for their support.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and that the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own. I look forward to being your voice in Parliament!" she said on X.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Wayanad but shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there during this year's general elections.

The by-elections were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Priyanka Gandhi made her electoral debut.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

