INDIA bloc happy: Shivakumar as he reaches Ranchi for Soren's swearing-in

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed his happiness over Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren's upcoming swearing-in ceremony as Jharkhand Chief Minister, stating that the INDIA bloc is very happy with the results of the recent Assembly elections.

Shivakumar praised Soren's administration, saying he has worked hard and gained the trust of the people. He arrived at Ranchi on Wednesday for CM-designate Hemant Soren's swearing-in ceremony, scheduled to take place on Thursday.

While talking to the reporters, the Karnataka Deputy CM said, "We are very happy that under the leadership of the Chief Minister and our alliance, he has given a good administration. He has taken a lot of pain. Where there is pain, there is gain. He has worked hard and won the confidence of the people of his state. The INDIA alliance is very happy with the results."

Commenting on the of the INDIA bloc in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shivakumar said, "We are introspecting the results... We have to respect the people's mandate."

Hemant Soren will take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on November 28, after the JMM-led alliance won the majority in the state Assembly elections. This marks the first time in Jharkhand that an incumbent government has returned to power after completing a full five-year term.

Earlier, Hemant Soren had tendered his resignation as the Jharkhand Chief Minister to Governor Santosh Gangwar and staked a claim to form the new Government, at the Raj Bhawan.

"We have started the procedure to form the (INDIA) alliance government and in that series, we have staked a claim to form Government in front of the Governor. I also tendered my resignation to him...Congress and the RJD in charge were also present here...On 28 November the oath ceremony will take place," Soren had said earlier.

Hemant Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats.

The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, while its allies the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U won one seat each.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha won a seat with its chief, Jairam Kumar Mahato, emerging victorious in the Dumri constituency.