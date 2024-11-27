Cong pushes for discussion in LS on deteriorating condition in Manipur

Congress MP Hibi Eden moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday demanding a discussion on the 'deteriorating condition' in Manipur.

In his notice, Hibi Eden urged the government to "take accountability and implement immediate measures to restore peace and justice."

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house to discuss a definite matter of urgent importance. The continuing violence in Manipur reflects a grave crisis of law and order, coupled with allegations of administrative failure," Hibi Eden stated in the notice addressed to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha.

"It is to be noted that the conflict has led to several fatalities, mass displacement, andwidespread destruction since last year. Allegations against the state administration include bias in handling the conflict and inadequate response to escalating tensions. The role of armed groups and the circulation of inflammatory content have further deepened mistrust between people," the notice mentioned.

"Cases of sexual violence, notably the parading of women, have sparked national outrage, prompting intervention by the Supreme Court, which has called for detailed reports on ground-level investigations and judicial oversight. Furthermore, the humanitarian crisis is worsening, with displaced individuals enduring inadequate shelter and food supplies," it said.

The notice further read, "This House must urgently address the deteriorating conditions in Manipur, demand accountability, and push for immediate measures to restore peace and justice. The escalating violence endangers the state's social fabric and India's democratic values."

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier registered a case in connection with the recent violence in Jiribam along with two other cases on the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, an official release said.

"Acting swiftly on the Union Ministry of Home Affairs's directions to bring the culprits to book expeditiously, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched thorough investigations into three major cases relating to the recent spate of violence in Manipur", the release said.

The anti-terror agency re-registered three cases afresh on November 13, 2024, after the MHA decided to hand over the investigations to NIA considering the gravity of the offences, amid escalating violence in the strife-torn state and to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the brutal attacks.

"In the first case (FIR No. 29(11) Borobekra PS, dated November 11, 2024), several houses were burnt and two civilians were killed at Borobekra. Later unknown militants had also abducted and murdered 6 persons including 3 women and 3 children," the release said.

The incident took place on November 11 when some unknown armed militants fired towards Borobekra Police Station, as well as some houses and shops located at Jakuradhor Karong, and also set ablaze the latter.

The second case in which NIA has initiated a probe is connected with the 11th November attack on a CRPF post located at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police stations, Jiribam, by armed militants (original FIR No. 30(11) registered at Borobekra PS).

A CRPF constable sustained bullet injuries in the attack and was evacuated to Silchar for medical treatment. During a search by security forces and the police team, dead bodies of unidentified armed militants, along with arms and ammunition, were recovered from the vicinity of the attack.

NIA has re-registered the case as RC-14/2024/NIA/IMP under various sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Arms Act, 1959.

The third case relates to the murder of a woman at Jiribram by fully armed militants. The incident took place on November 7, when 31-year-old Zosangkim (31 years), wife of Ngurthansang from Jairolpokpi (Zairawn), Jiribam, Manipur, and mother of three, was allegedly raped and burnt alive at her residence by fully armed militants.

The case was originally registered as FIR No. 80(11)2024 at Jiribam PS on November 8, 2024, NIA has re-registered the case as RC-13/2024/NIA/IMP under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Arms Act, 1959, and UA(P) Act.

The release said that the NIA teams visited the spots on November 21-22, 2024 and started the probe. The process of handing over case documents from local police to NIA is currently underway.