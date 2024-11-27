CM post decision by Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar acceptable: Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai said on Tuesday that all three leaders--Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar--would sit together and hold discussions if the deadlock continues over the choice of name of next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The election results for Maharashtra were announced on November 23 but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on the Chief Minister.

"Who would lead our Mahayuti and who would be the CM face of Mahayuti? Our three leaders, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, would sit together and discuss this. Whatever they decide will be accepted by all the MLAs of Mahayuti and the same decision will be implemented...," Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai told ANI.

"Every party feels that a leader of their own party should get the CM post. If you ask me, as a Shiv Sainik, I would say that our main leader, Eknath Shinde,should get the CM post. The same goes for BJP leaders who want Devendra Fadnavis to get the post...But all three leaders will sit together and discuss. A solution would come out after discussions."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said Devendra Fadnavis should lead the Mahayuti government as "people of Maharashtra want him" to be the next Chief Minister, and Eknath Shinde can be the Deputy CM or join the Modi government.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister and was appointed as the caretaker CM until the formation of the new government. However, the Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on who will lead the Maharashtra government.

Republican Party of India (Athawale) president also said that Shinde is a bit "unhappy" after he came to know that the BJP high command has "finalised" Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM.

"...deadlock is there...when Eknath Shinde came to know that the BJP high command has finalised Devendra Fadnavis as the CM (of Maharashtra), he is a bit unhaapy, which I can understand. But, BJP has got 132 seats and hence I think there have to make a way ...Devendra Fadnavis should be made the CM. Shinde can be made Union Minister," Athawale said.

He also suggested that Eknath Shinde can be made the Deputy Chief Minister or Union Minister in the BJP-led Centre.

"Eknath Shinde can assume the charge of deputy CM. If he is not willing to be the deputy CM, he can be made Union Minister in PM Modi's cabinet... The people of Maharashtra want Devendra Fadnavis to be the CM...," Athawale told ANI.

He said the BJP high command should take the decision soon after talking with all three leaders, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde has already told his supporters early Tuesday morning that they should not congregate in Mumbai or anywhere else in his support.

"Out of love for me, some congregations have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner. Once again it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha bungalow (official residence of CM) or anywhere else," Shinde said in a post on X.

He also reiterated the strength of the Mahayuti alliance, saying that after the decisive victory, the alliance will stay together.

"After the great victory of Mahayutti, our government will be formed once again in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and are still together today," the post said.

The BJP emerged as the biggest winner with 132 seats out of 280 member Maharashtra assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20, and the results were declared on November 23.