Congress calls PM Modi 'biggest dramabaaz', accuses him of hypocrisy

The Congress on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dubbing him the "biggest dramabaaz" after he accused the opposition of indulging in drama in Parliament.

In a statement on X, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that instead of addressing the real issue of people, Prime Minister Modi has once again made his 'dramebazi delivery".

He said the reality is that the government has been continuously trampling parliamentary decorum and system for the past 11 years, and the long list of such instances is well-known.

"The BJP should now end this drama of distraction and engage in debate in Parliament on the real issues facing the people," Kharge said in his post.