Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Congress demands thorough impartial review of Great Nicobar infra project

Congress demands thorough impartial review of Great Nicobar infra project

Ramesh said that some sanctity must be given to the local authority -- the Andaman and Nicobar Coastal Management Authority, which knows more of ground-level realities

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
Ramesh asked when the HPC report to the National Green Tribunal will be made public. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 6:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Sunday termed the proposed Great Nicobar infrastructure project an "environmental and humanitarian disaster" and called for its thorough impartial review, including by the parliamentary committees concerned.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that a high-powered committee (HPC), appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and tasked with revisiting the green clearance for the Great Nicobar infrastructure project, has concluded that a proposed transshipment port does not fall in the Island Coastal Regulation Zone-IA (ICRZ-IA), where ports are prohibited, but is in ICRZ-IB where these are permitted.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "These are simply games being played at the behest of the Sutradhar, who is pushing for this environmental and humanitarian disaster that the Great Nicobar Mega Infra Project is."

 


"Several questions arise -- How can land categorisation change like this? Surely, some sanctity must be given to the local authority -- the Andaman and Nicobar Coastal Management Authority, which knows more of ground-level realities -- than to some 'expert' body that can be manipulated?" he said.

What is the new information available to Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO) and to the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) that they have managed to overturn everything that was said thus far and change the categorization of the land, Ramesh asked.

He asked about the due process for such recategorisation.

"More details need to be made available about the activities of the NCSCM. When did they visit the Nicobar Islands? What methods did they employ to gather their information? When will the NSCSM report be made public?" he said.

More From This Section

Valmiki scam: Is it 'Nyay' to siphon of SC/ST money, asks FM Sitharaman

PM Modi holds deliberations with BJP CMs, DyCMs over governance issues

BJP-ruled states driven by 'antyoday', committed to welfare of citizens: HM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar chairs JD(U) meeting, discusses Jharkhand polls

Mamata walks out of NITI Aayog meet, says not given adequate time to speak

Ramesh asked when the HPC report to the National Green Tribunal will be made public.

"There needs to be a thorough impartial review of this proposed project, including by the Parliamentary committees concerned," the Congress leader said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Southwest monsoon rainfall makes onset over Nicobar Islands, says IMD

LIVE: Owner, coordinator of Delhi coaching centre where 3 students died due to flooding arrested

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Manika through to R32; Manu wins Bronze, Nagal in action

Paris Olympics: PM Modi lauds shooter Manu Bhaker for historic bronze win

WazirX unveils recovery plan after $230 mn cyberattack, seeks user vote

Topics :Nicobarinfrastructurehighway development programmeNational Green Tribunal

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story