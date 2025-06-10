Home / Politics / Kerala HC summons Priyanka Gandhi in petition challenging Wayanad win

BJP's Navya Haridas alleges Priyanka Gandhi failed to disclose key assets and misled voters in her election affidavit

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka
The by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad seat to retain Rae Bareli. Priyanka Gandhi contested in his place, marking her electoral debut, and won with a margin of over 500,000 votes.(Photo:PTI)
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued summons to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in response to a petition filed by Navya Haridas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate who contested the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in November 2024. The petition challenges the validity of Gandhi’s electoral victory, alleging suppression of critical financial information.
 
Justice K Babu admitted the petition after hearing arguments from Haridas’s counsel and scheduled the matter for further hearing in August, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
 

The bypoll and results 

The by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad seat to retain Rae Bareli. Priyanka Gandhi contested in his place, marking her electoral debut, and won with a margin of over 500,000 votes.
 
Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India came in second, while Navya Haridas placed third, securing just over 100,000 votes.

Allegations against Priyanka Gandhi 

In her petition, Haridas alleged that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra failed to disclose multiple immovable properties owned by her and her husband Robert Vadra, in addition to investments and movable assets held in Vadra’s name.
 
These omissions, the petition argues, amount to a “suppression of material facts” and violate mandatory disclosure norms under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
 
Haridas also claimed that these alleged non-disclosures misled voters and constituted corrupt practices under Section 123 of the Act.
 
Further, she accused Gandhi of exerting undue influence on voters during the campaign and argued that these actions should render the election null and void.
 
The summons adds legal uncertainty to Priyanka Gandhi’s high-profile political entry, even as the Congress party prepares to defend its case in court.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

