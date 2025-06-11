Home / Politics / AAP opposes proposed fee regulation bill, calls it 'anti-parent'

AAP opposes proposed fee regulation bill, calls it 'anti-parent'

Atishi pointed out that the BJP government deliberately bypasses democratic processes by planning to introduce the Bill through an ordinance, without any public consultation

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM
Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, condemned the concealment and unilateral introduction of the proposed fee regulation bill. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
In a scathing attack on the BJP-led Delhi Government, senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, condemned the concealment and unilateral introduction of the proposed fee regulation bill, the party said in an official statement.

She pointed out that the BJP government deliberately bypasses democratic processes by planning to introduce the Bill through an ordinance, without any public consultation, stakeholder engagement, or legislative scrutiny, as per the release.

"This Fee Regulation Bill has been kept hidden by the BJP. No parent, lawyer, MLA, or Delhi resident has seen this bill. Why is it being concealed? If this bill is in the interest of parents, then why hasn't it been shown to them? Why hasn't it been uploaded to the website? Why hasn't public feedback been invited?" questioned Atishi. 

The AAP Legislative Group has formally demanded that the BJP government convene a Special Session of the Delhi Assembly to introduce the Fee Regulation Bill. Atishi stressed that the Bill must be referred to a Select Committee consisting of members from both AAP and BJP, and that comprehensive public consultations must be held before it is passed, it added.

"There was talk of a Fee Regulation law, but no one has seen the draft till date. Parents spoke in one voice: the fee law must not be brought in through an ordinance. The draft bill should be made public, their opinions must be heard, and only then should the bill be passed," she said.

Calling out the BJP's opaque tactics, Atishi remarked, "This may be the first time in Delhi's history that such a significant law or policy is being brought without any public feedback. Hiding the draft of a law like this only shows one thing: something is seriously sketchy with it. This bill isn't meant to reduce school fees or to regulate private schools. It's being brought in to protect private schools."

As per their release, with Education Minister Ashish Sood confirming that the Bill will not be tabled in the Assembly, Atishi said, "The BJP Government is going to any lengths to shield Delhi's private schools--now sneaking in the Fee Regulation Bill through an ordinance, bypassing the Assembly. This move is anti-parent and pro-private school."

Earlier in May, the Delhi Cabinet approved the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, bringing relief to thousands of students and parents across the capital.

Addressing growing concerns over frequent and unregulated fee increases by private schools, the Delhi Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta cleared the bill, which is expected to apply to 1,677 private schools in the city.

CM Gupta stated that the government has swiftly acted in response to the widespread panic among students and parents regarding the hikes in school fees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :AtishiAtishi MarlenaAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

