AAP opposes proposed fee regulation bill, calls it 'anti-parent'

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led Delhi Government, senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, condemned the concealment and unilateral introduction of the proposed fee regulation bill, the party said in an official statement.

She pointed out that the BJP government deliberately bypasses democratic processes by planning to introduce the Bill through an ordinance, without any public consultation, stakeholder engagement, or legislative scrutiny, as per the release.

"This Fee Regulation Bill has been kept hidden by the BJP. No parent, lawyer, MLA, or Delhi resident has seen this bill. Why is it being concealed? If this bill is in the interest of parents, then why hasn't it been shown to them? Why hasn't it been uploaded to the website? Why hasn't public feedback been invited?" questioned Atishi.

ALSO READ: Ex-Delhi CM Atishi detained during protest against Kalkaji camp demolition The AAP Legislative Group has formally demanded that the BJP government convene a Special Session of the Delhi Assembly to introduce the Fee Regulation Bill. Atishi stressed that the Bill must be referred to a Select Committee consisting of members from both AAP and BJP, and that comprehensive public consultations must be held before it is passed, it added. "There was talk of a Fee Regulation law, but no one has seen the draft till date. Parents spoke in one voice: the fee law must not be brought in through an ordinance. The draft bill should be made public, their opinions must be heard, and only then should the bill be passed," she said.

Calling out the BJP's opaque tactics, Atishi remarked, "This may be the first time in Delhi's history that such a significant law or policy is being brought without any public feedback. Hiding the draft of a law like this only shows one thing: something is seriously sketchy with it. This bill isn't meant to reduce school fees or to regulate private schools. It's being brought in to protect private schools." As per their release, with Education Minister Ashish Sood confirming that the Bill will not be tabled in the Assembly, Atishi said, "The BJP Government is going to any lengths to shield Delhi's private schools--now sneaking in the Fee Regulation Bill through an ordinance, bypassing the Assembly. This move is anti-parent and pro-private school."