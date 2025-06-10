Home / Politics / No ego, ready to take step ahead or back: Raut on Sena (UBT), MNS tie-up

No ego, ready to take step ahead or back: Raut on Sena (UBT), MNS tie-up

Estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with their recent statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues"

Sanjay Raut
There is no political ego in it: Sanjay Raut | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is ready to take a step forward or even backward and there is no political ego in it, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday amid the chatter of rapprochement between his outfit and the MNS.

The Sena (UBT), led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will do whatever possible for the benefit of Maharashtra, "Marathi manoos" (Marathi-speaking people) and to re-ensure their claim on Mumbai, Raut told reporters.

"We are ready to take a step ahead or back. There is no political ego in it," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with their recent statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray has said uniting in the interest of "Marathi manoos" is not difficult, Uddhav has insisted he is ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests are not entertained.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said his party was ready to align with any outfit which wants to work for Mumbai, Maharashtra and Marathi-speaking people with a "clean heart and mind".

Asked about the buzz surrounding a potential tie-up between the Sena (UBT) and the MNS, Aaditya Thackeray indicated nothing was on the table as of now and things have not moved beyond media circles.

"Discussions are only in the media. As of now, someone has given a call (for alliance) and we have responded. People will see when the next steps are taken," the former state minister told reporters.

"We are ready to join hands with those who are ready to fight for Marathi-speaking people, Mumbai and Maharashtra with a clean heart and mind. Uddhavji has already said whatever people want will happen," the opposition MLA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Students living in US being repeatedly mistreated but PM Modi silent: Cong

Maximum boasts, minimum achievements: Cong slams Shah's 'peace' remark

India saw rapid changes across sectors in 11 years: PM Narendra Modi

Last 11 years a blow to country's democracy, economy, social fabric: Kharge

BJP plans on planting 7 million trees in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta

Topics :Raj ThackerayShiv SenaSanjay RautMNSUddhav ThackerayAaditya Thackeray

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story