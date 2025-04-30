Follow party stance on Pahalgam or face action: Congress warns leaders

The Congress has issued a directive to its leaders and spokespersons to align all public communication with the resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the Pahalgam terror attack, failing which would invite "strict disciplinary action without exception".

The resolution, passed unanimously on April 24, outlines the party’s official stand on the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

'Congress deeply anguished', says Venugopal

In a letter addressed to all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal emphasised the importance of “unity, maturity, and responsibility” in the party’s response, stating that these virtues “have defined our conduct through decades of national service”.

The Congress party is deeply anguished by the reprehensible terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stands in unwavering solidarity with the nation during this hour of grief," Venugopal wrote.

The letter underscores that the resolution chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge serves as the “sole basis for all public expressions of the party’s stance” on the incident. Any deviation from this stand — whether by party leaders, spokespersons, media panelists, or official Congress social media handles — will be viewed as “a serious breach of party discipline".

“All functionaries are instructed to exercise utmost discipline, and consistency in public communication,” Venugopal said, adding that “any contravention of this directive will invite strict disciplinary action without exception".

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the party called for accountability from the government, noting that “every Indian is looking for justice for the families of innocent fellow citizens who lost their lives".

“The Congress party has always shouldered its responsibilities with a profound sense of national duty,” the letter stated. “Our history bears testimony to the fact that we have consistently placed national interest above all else, especially during moments of national crisis.”

CWC condemns Pahalgam attack, calls for unity and security measures

Last week, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) adopted a resolution on the Pahalgam attack, blaming Pakistan for the terror act and calling it a "deliberate attempt to create communal unrest" by targetting Hindus.

The CWC also raised concerns over security lapses in Pahalgam, a high-security zone, and called for enhanced security measures ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

Pahalgam attack

On April 22, a terrorist attack targeted tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, resulting in 26 deaths and multiple injuries. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility for the massacre. However, it later retracted the claim.

In response to the attack, the Indian government implemented a series of measures against Pakistan. These included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, reducing the level of diplomatic engagement, and closing the Attari land border. Additionally, India withdrew visa-free travel benefits under the SAARC agreement, revoked all valid Pakistani visas, and instructed Pakistani citizens in the country to depart within 48 hours.

India also took steps to limit Pakistan’s digital influence. Access to Pakistan’s official account on platform X was blocked domestically, and on April 28, the government further curtailed digital content by banning over 16 Pakistani YouTube channels.