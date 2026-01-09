Congress to launch 'Save MGNREGA Movement' in Assam from Saturday

The Congress will launch its Save MGNREGA Movement' in Assam on Saturday as part of a nationwide agitation against the VB-G RAM G Act, the new rural employment scheme, a party leader said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Assam Manoj Chauhan said the party will continue its agitation until the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission Gramin Act (VBG RAM G), which has replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), is withdrawn.

"The new Act has effectively removed the guaranteed employment that workers earlier enjoyed under MGNREGA and is an attempt to snatch away several constitutional rights. In this context, the Congress has intensified its agitation against the move across the country," Chauhan said here on Thursday.

As part of the nationwide protest, the Save MGNREGA Movement' will be launched in Assam from January 10 with press conferences at district headquarters, he said. "District Congress chiefs, along with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee observers in-charge of the respective districts, will expose the betrayal of workers by the government, Chauhan said. As part of the programme, a day-long statewide dharna will be held across the state on January 11. Protest meetings will also be organised in every gram panchayat from January 12 to 29. "Along with Congress workers, MGNREGA workers will also participate in these protest meetings. Following the panchayat-level programmes, another day-long dharna will be organised on January 30, Martyrs' Day, marking the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," the AICC leader added.