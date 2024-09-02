AAP's Bharadwaj accuses Centre of 'misusing' ED in Amantullah Khan's case

Following the claim by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan about an Enforcement Directorate raid at his home, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday accused the Central government of "misusing" the probe agency. Bhardwaj claimed that the central government is trying to increase the pressure on AAP ahead of the Assembly election in Delhi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The whole country is seeing how the agencies are being misused and as the elections come closer, these people will increase this kind of pressure even more," Bhardwaj said. Saurabh Bharadwaj further claimed that nothing has been found against MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

"This is a case of 2016... For 8 years, all the agencies have investigated this case at different levels. Nothing has been found till now. It is a matter of great shame for the central government that despite their investigation by ACB and CBI, it could not be seen that money transaction has taken place," Bharadwaj said.

Earlier today, Khan claimed that ED that the Enforcement Directorate officials had arrived at his house in Okhla in the national capital to arrest him.

In a post on X, Khan said, "ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said the AAP is "a party surrounded by criminals".

"AAP is a party surrounded by criminals. The party whose chief minister is in jail, someone is in jail for one scam and someone for another... no person is above the law. If there are any allegations against Amanatullah Khan, then the court will decide on it," Giriraj Singh said.

Minnatullah Khan a cousin of Amanatullah Khan said that the latter's mother-in-law had recently undergone an operation. "His mother-in-law has been operated on recently, she is a cancer patient. Despite investigation by ACB and CBI, nothing has been found yet. Now ED is investigating," Minnatullah Khan said.

Earlier in April this year, the Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Khan in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's recent complaint filed against him for alleged non-attendance of the summons in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

ED recently moved a complaint against him for not appearing before the agency and not joining the probe in the case related to the alleged irregularities in appointment in Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties.

The federal probe agency had alleged that Khan has elevated his role from witness to accused by filing an anticipatory bail plea and running away from the investigation. ED's lawyer further stated that they were never able to conclude the probe against him because he was not presenting himself before the agency.

A charge sheet has already been filed against four accused persons and one firm. It has been alleged that Rs 100 crore Waqf Properties were given on lease illegally. It is also alleged that 32 contractual employees were appointed in the Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of Khan, who flouted the rules.