MUDA Scam: RTI activist levels fresh allegations against Karnataka CM

In yet another serious allegation levelled against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA scam, Social Activist Snehamayi Krishna on Tuesday claimed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah influenced the allotment of the plot.

Right to Information (RTI) activist Krishna alleged that the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah didn't pay the fee for the deed purchase in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment. The MUDA Tehsildar himself paid the stamp duty, he added.

Krishna is one of the complainants in the alleged MUDA scam.

"Need more proof that Siddaramaiah has influenced the allotment of the plot?" Social Activist Krishna asked CM Siddaramaiah to answer the people on this issue.

The social activist released a document alleging that MUDA's special Tehsildar paid the stamp duty on the purchase deed of the land allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi from MUDA in a ratio of 50:50.

"In the purchase deed given to Parvathi, wife of Siddaramaiah, the special Tehsildar of MUDA has paid the stamp duty, is there any need for more evidence that Siddaramaiah influenced the allotment of the plot? Will Siddaramaiah answer the people of the country about this?" Snehamayi Krishna wrote on social media.

More From This Section

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson M Lakshmana objected to Krishna interfering with the ongoing investigation in connection with the alleged MUDA scam. The Congress leader said that a complaint was likely to be filed against RTI Activist Krishna.

"A complaint is likely to be filed against Snehamayi Krishna alleging even when investigation is underway, he's trying to defame the CM by releasing alleged documents on social media," the Congress spokesperson said.

A week ago, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy raised concerns about the credibility of the Lokayukta Police's investigation into Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Kumaraswamy criticized the probe, questioning the authority of a superintendent-level officer to investigate the Chief Minister, saying, "What inquiry have they done? An SP-level officer inquiring about the CM? It's a drama which happened today. SP might have written whatever they wanted."

Earlier, Siddaramaiah appeared before the Lokayukta Police in Mysuru and, after the questioning, emphasized, "The Lokayukta is an independent agency, like the CBI. The governor has recommended that the MUDA case be investigated by the Lokayukta.