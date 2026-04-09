Congress will dismantle 'discriminatory system' if it comes to power: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said when his party comes to power, it will dismantle the "discriminatory system" under which Central Armed Police Forces personnel are denied opportunities for leadership, and ensure that they are granted their rights and privileges.

On the Valour Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gandhi said the Congress and he hold CAPF personnel in the highest esteem and firmly believe that advancement within their own Force, access to top leadership roles, and due respect are their rightful entitlements.

"On CRPF Valour Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and pay my respectful homage to the courageous and brave soldiers of our Force," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Your courage and sacrifice safeguard our nation every single day.Stationed at our borders, you keep the country secure; you confront the threats of terrorism and Naxalism; and you ensure that the greatest festival of democracy -- our elections remains peaceful and safe," the Leader of Opposition said. "However, a true tribute consists of more than just words. Despite years of sacrifice, arduous duty, and service, CAPF personnel receive neither timely promotions nor the right to lead their own Force simply because the top leadership positions are reserved for individuals from outside the organisation," he said. Gandhi said the CAPF personnel possess specialised training, invaluable ground-level experience, and deep strategic insight.

"Therefore, from the perspective of national security itself it is imperative that these forces be led by individuals drawn from within the very same system, who truly understand the unique challenges and requirements of the troops," Gandhi argued. From being denied opportunities for leadership to facing long-pending issues regarding pay, welfare, and dignity this institutional injustice undermines the morale of the very soldiers who have dedicated their entire lives to the service and security of the nation, he said. "This is not merely a matter of career progression; it is fundamentally an issue of justice and dignity," Gandhi said. "The Congress Party and I hold you in the highest esteem and affection. We firmly believe that advancement within your own Force, access to top leadership roles, and due respect are your rightful entitlements," Gandhi said.

"Upon forming the government, we will dismantle this discriminatory system and ensure that CAPF personnel are granted their full rights and privileges," the former Congress chief said. The nation stands indebted to our brave heroes -- and the time has now come to ensure that they receive the justice they deserve, Gandhi said. His remarks come days after a bill to create a unified legal framework governing personnel across different Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), replacing the current patchwork of separate service-rule regimes for the five central forces, was approved by Parliament. Several opposition members said the bill should be referred to a joint committee of Parliament for threadbare scrutiny and stakeholder consultations. They said personnel and officers should be consulted before bringing in a new legal framework.