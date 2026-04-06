Priyanka says PM Modi 'failed' to address West Asia conflict concerns

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre have "failed" to address the concerns arising out of the ongoing West Asia conflict, which was affecting lakhs of Indians.

Addressing a corner meeting at Peravoor in this northern district as part of the campaign for the April 9 Assembly polls, she claimed that no adequate provisions had been made for the safety and security of Indians in the region.

Referring to the situation in the Middle East, the Wayanad MP said India could face more problems in the coming days as the conflict continues to escalate.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, she alleged that, "Modiji is too busy bowing to the US and Israel." Similarly, she accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being "too busy bowing to Modiji". According to her, fuel prices in the country were rising steadily and the Centre handed over the energy sector to the United States. "Today, the US decides where we should buy our oil, who should buy it and how we should buy it," she claimed. The Congress leader also alleged that the Centre had entered into agreements that would put Indian farmers at a disadvantage by making them compete with large, mechanised American farms.

"They have imposed tariffs on us and we have removed taxes for them. We are going to buy goods worth Rs nine lakh crore from America," she said, adding that such policies would aggravate the country's problems. Vadra further alleged that "communal politics and corruption" would set the country back and stressed the need for decisive progress and leadership that people can trust. "As an Indian, I feel sad that we are actually being led by compromising leaders who are cowards," she said, adding that it was time for people to wake up. Her remarks came two days after PM Modi accused the Congress of making "provocative" statements aimed at straining India's relations with West Asian nations to politically harm him and thereby, gain political mileage.