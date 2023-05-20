Contempt of court: AAP on govt's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

The AAP on Friday hit out at the Centre for promulgating an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre, calling it a "contempt of court".

The ordinance comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in the national capital to the Delhi government.

Cabinet Minister Atishi said the Centre's ordinance is a "clear cut case of contempt of court".

"The Modi government has gone against the unanimous decision of the Supreme Court's constitution bench. The SC had directed that the elected government be given powers to take decisions independently, according to its will, according to the principles of democracy. But the Centre's ordinance is a reflection of the Modi government being a graceless loser. The Centre's sole motive to bring this ordinance is to snatch powers from the Kejriwal government," she said.

Alleging that the Centre does not care for the people's mandate, or for the directive of the apex court, she said it will bypass the elected government of Delhi.

"It is clear that the Modi government fears CM Arvind Kejriwal. We vehemently condemn this cowardly act of the Centre," she said.

Echoing similar views, Cabinet minister and AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Centre had "deceived" the people of Delhi.

"This has never happened in the history of the country. This is deception committed with the Supreme Court and the people of Delhi who have chosen Kejriwal thrice to be the CM. He doesn't have any powers but the LG, who has not even been chosen but forced upon people, will have powers and through him the Centre will keep tabs on the work happening in Delhi. This is contempt of court," he said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers had alleged that the Centre was conspiring to bring an ordinance to overturn SC's verdict.