Crosscurrents in 'Keralam': Are vote shares signalling flux in politics?

One and a half months before the Kerala Assembly election, the state stands at a pivotal juncture. Can the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) secure an unprecedented third consecutive term? What does anti-incumbency mean on the ground? Is Kerala — set to be rechristened Keralam — edging toward a tripolar contest? With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to spearhead the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) campaign push in March, can the party build on its Thiruvananthapuram breakthrough? And what would all these mean for the future of the Left in India?