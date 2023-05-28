Home / Politics / Cutting Kerala's borrowing capacity a 'sadistic approach' of the Centre: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at the BJP-ruled central government over its decision to cut down the borrowing limit of the state by half by terming the move as sadistic

Press Trust of India Kannur(Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday lashed out at the BJP-ruled central government over its decision to cut down the borrowing limit of the state by half by terming the move as "sadistic".

Vijayan said while the central government jumps at every opportunity to fill its coffers, like implementing GST, it was taking a "negative approach" when it came to helping the state progress.

He contended that the Centre demanded payment for the help provided, like foodgrains and aid of armed forces, by it during various calamities face by the state.

"This is not just a problem of the LDF government. It is a problem for the whole state. It is a matter of the progress of the people. Should the union government take the position of letting a state perish is an issue to be considered," the CM said.

Vijayan said the stand taken by Centre was another crisis being heaped upon a state which has faced and survived several calamities.

At the same time he also indirectly criticised the Congress-led UDF opposition in the state for allegedly remaining silent over the Centre's decisions which were not beneficial for the state.

"But despite all this, some people are not ready to respond to this," the CM said while speaking at an event held at the Pinarayi Convention Center here.

However, the CM made it clear that as long as the Left government was in power in the state, there would be no denial of benefits to the workers and the poor.

On Saturday, the ruling-CPI(M) had termed the Centre's move to cut the borrowing capacity of Kerala as an "attempt to suffocate the state" by any means necessary.

The Left party had said that the central government had earlier given permission to borrow Rs 32,442 crore but the limit has now been reduced to Rs 15,390 crore.

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralaKerala government

First Published: May 28 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Next Story