Delhi government to launch its first official logo on Nov 1: CM Rekha Gupta

The Chief Minister said the government is introducing an official logo to give national capital a distinct identity, reflecting its democratic values, technological progress, and citizen participation

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 10:38 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that the Delhi government will launch its first official logo on the city's establishment day, 1 November 2025, highlighting the capital's heritage, development, and citizen-centric governance.

In a post on X, Rekha Gupta wrote, "On the occasion of Delhi's establishment day on 1 November 2025, the Delhi government will launch its first official logo. This logo will reflect Delhi's modern, transparent, and citizen-welfare-oriented service culture. It will beautifully showcase the harmony of the capital's traditions, heritage, and development."

The Chief Minister said the government is introducing an official logo to give the national capital a distinct identity, reflecting its democratic values, technological progress, and citizen participation.

"Until now, Delhi has not had an official logo, whereas most states in the country have their own emblem that represents their unique identity. Our government began work in this direction as soon as it came to power, so that Delhi, too, could have an identity befitting its dignity. The objective of this initiative is to establish Delhi as a strong brand that conveys the message of democratic values, technological progress, and citizen participation," the post read.

A day earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that Monday, October 27, will be a government holiday for Chhath Pooja, her office said in a release.

CM Rekha Gupta stated that the holiday is being observed on Monday because the third day of this four-day festival is the most important.

"On this day, devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun God at riversides or ponds at sunset. Preparations begin early in the morning, with families busy performing various rituals. Considering this, the government has declared 27 October a public holiday," as per the release.

Extending her greetings to devotees, the Chief Minister said that Chhath is a festival dedicated to nature, where people worship the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

She added that the festival is also a symbol of faith, devotion, and cleanliness, sending a message of environmental protection through the worship of nature, water, and the Sun.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

