Home / Politics / Delhi govt removes services secretary More; ex-Jal Board CEO to replace him

Delhi govt removes services secretary More; ex-Jal Board CEO to replace him

Secretary of Services Department Ashish More was removed from his post on Thursday, hours after the SC gave the AAP dispensation control over transfer and posting of officers in city, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi govt removes services secretary More; ex-Jal Board CEO to replace him

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Secretary of the Delhi government's Services Department Ashish More was removed from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the city, officials said.

Former Delhi Jal Board CEO A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, will replace More.

Earlier in the day, the apex court pronounced that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over administration of services except for matters relating to public order, police and land.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference, said there will be a major administrative reshuffle in the government, warning of action against officers who "obstructed" public work.

Prior to the verdict of the court, the Services Department was under the control of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

Also Read

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

AAP calls SC verdict on services row 'tight slap' on mission to topple govt

There are only big words by Delhi CM, no outcome: BJP's Sambit Patra

Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings

Delhi mayoral poll today to witness direct fight between AAP, BJP

Biju Janata Dal to go solo in Lok Sabha polls 2024: Naveen Patnaik

Would rather wait for results than believe in exit polls: Farooq Abdullah

UP local body elections: Over 40 per cent polling recorded till 3 pm

Delhi liquor scam: HC calls for ED's stand on bail plea of YSRC MP's son

Thennarasu replaces Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as Tamil Nadu Finance minister

Topics :DelhiDelhi government

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story