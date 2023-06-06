Home / Politics / Delhi Govt vs Centre ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh tomorrow

Delhi Govt vs Centre ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh tomorrow

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'

ANI Politics
Delhi Govt vs Centre ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh tomorrow

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, in an effort to seek his support against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

According to AAP sources, the meeting of the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the national president of the Samajwadi Party will be held in Lucknow.

Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

The AAP national convenor has so far met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Also Read

National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh

BJP has made agriculture an unprofitable proposition: SP's Akhilesh Yadav

People will ensure BJP's defeat in all LS seats in Delhi in 2024: Akhilesh

RSS pays tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shanti Bhushan at annual meet

Akhilesh meets BSP MP, triggers speculation of latter's switch to SP

Everything back to normalcy after 51 hours: Hardeep Puri defends Vaishnaw

Shah, Nadda meet to discuss 'crucial issues', cabinet reshuffle speculated

Congress, JD-U offer different versions on now-deferred Opposition meeting

They talked about 'Kavach' but it's not there: Raut on Odisha train tragedy

Shiv Sena minister bats for 2019 LS seat-sharing formula with BJP

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhicivil servicesAkhilesh Yadav

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story