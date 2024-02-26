'Delhi model' showing direction to whole country, says Kejriwal in Assembly

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi governance model is showing direction to the entire country in terms of education, health and electricity.

Kejriwal was highlighting the achievements of his government in Delhi in the three sectors during an address in the Assembly.

Before he began, the chief minister asked the members to salute senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested the same day last year by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

"The AAP government has undertaken so much work in Delhi that was not done in the last 75 years. Today, the 'Delhi model' is showing direction to the entire country. I will talk about three sectors -- health, education and electricity," he said.

Kejriwal said almost four to five lakh students in Delhi have left private schools and sought admissions to government ones.

"If we can provide good education to poor children in Delhi, it can also be done in the country. Why are government schools being closed in different states? The country is moving towards privatisation of education, apart from Delhi. Only Rs 5 lakh crore is needed to provide education to 17 lakh students in the country," he said.

He also slammed the Ayushman Bharat health scheme insurance as the "biggest scam". This came a day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena asked him to implement the central scheme here.

"We have made treatment free for everyone in Delhi. They say to implement the Ayushman Bharat Scheme here. Ayushman Bharat is the biggest scam. What does it say? We will give you an insurance card and your family will get Rs 5 lakh worth of free treatment for a year if you are hospitalised. What will he do with the insurance," the chief minister asked.

"They are closing government hospitals and have handed over cards to people. This is a move to push people towards private hospitals," he alleged.

Kejriwal also stressed that, unlike other states, people get an uninterrupted power supply in Delhi.