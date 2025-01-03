Munde shouldn't hold portfolio until chargesheet filed, says BJP MLA

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 after he intervened to stop an extortion bid against an energy firm helming a windmill project

Munde, who holds the food and civil supplies portfolio, on Thursday clarified that there would be no influence from his side as a minister in the probe into these cases. | ANI
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 7:39 PM IST
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Friday said NCP leader Dhananjay Munde should remain in the Maharashtra cabinet as a minister without portfolio till a chargesheet is filed in the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

The opposition parties have been demanding that Munde, whose close associate Walmik Karad has been arrested in an extortion case related to the murder, be removed from the cabinet.

However, Munde, who holds the food and civil supplies portfolio, on Thursday clarified that there would be no influence from his side as a minister in the probe into these cases.

Addressing a press conference in Beed, Dhas questioned the inclusion of some members in the special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder and extortion cases.

"There is a member who was transferred from Gadchiroli by one of the accused, Walmik Karad. This person should not show devotion to his 'master'. Some people have connections with him (Karad). I have no objection to senior officials, but I have issues with lower-rank members. I have told the chief minister, and its review will be taken."  Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 after he intervened to stop an extortion bid against an energy firm helming a windmill project in the region.

Walmik Karad, a close associate of Minister Munde, surrendered before the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Pune in connection with the extortion case on December 31.

Asked about opposition parties demanding Munde's over his aide's alleged involvement in the cases, Dhas said, "I will not say today that he has a connection with any of the cases, but till the chargesheet is filed, he (Dhananjay Munde) should remain a minister without portfolio or Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should set him aside and this is people's demand."  He further said that he would ask the police in writing if officials and personnel in Beed are according to the roaster.

Topics :Maharashtra Assembly ElectionsMaharashtra governmentMaharashtraBJP MLAsBJP

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

