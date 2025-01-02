Will Nitish Kumar jump ship again? Bihar CM reacts to frenemy Lalu's offer

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave a cryptic response to former ally and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s offer to return to the INDIA bloc.

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar attended the swearing-in ceremony of Arif Mohammad Khan as the new Governor of Bihar. The chief minister was approached by journalists outside Raj Bhavan, where he was asked about Lalu Yadav’s offer.

“Kya bol rahe hain (What are you saying),” responded the Janata Dal (United) chief while folding his hands.

In a recent interview with a local news channel, Lalu Yadav said, “Our doors are open (for Nitish). He should also unbolt his gates. This would facilitate movement of people from both sides.”

Lalu Yadav’s remark came in the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s hinting at projecting Nitish Kumar as the NDA alliance’s face for Bihar Assembly elections due in less than a year.

Nitish Kumar: A history of jumping ships

Nitish Kumar’s political career has been marked by a series of shifting alliances, with several notable collaborations with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). These alliances have been shaped by changing political dynamics of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav were part of the same political family under the Janata Dal umbrella. However, ideological and leadership differences caused a split, with Nitish eventually forming the Samata Party and later the JD(U).

After years of rivalry, Nitish Kumar joined hands with Lalu Yadav and the Congress to counter the BJP in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. The alliance secured a landslide victory, with Nitish becoming the chief minister and the RJD emerging as the largest party in the coalition. However, the partnership ended in 2017 when Nitish resigned, citing corruption charges against Lalu’s family, and subsequently aligned with the BJP.

In August 2022, Nitish Kumar broke ties with the BJP, accusing it of undermining his party. He revived the alliance with the RJD and other opposition parties to form a government in Bihar. However, Nitish again switched sides ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and rejoined the NDA in their third collaboration.

Tejashwi Yadav downplays father’s remark

Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Yadav’s son and heir apparent, sought to downplay the remarks made by his father. He claimed that his father merely tried to satisfy the curiosity of the prying media.

“What would he (Lalu Yadav) do if people like you keep coming to him with the same question? Whatever he said must have been aimed at putting an end to the curiosity of you journalists,” news agency PTI quoted Tejashwi as saying.

Union minister and former JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh also rebuffed the reports of Nitish Kumar rejoining the INDIA bloc. “The NDA is strong. JD(U) and BJP are united. It is a free society and anybody can say whatever he pleases. It is for Laluji to say more on his own utterances,” he said.

[With inputs from agencies]