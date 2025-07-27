Home / Politics / 6.5 mn Bihar voters marked for deletion; Oppn claims 20 mn are at risk

6.5 mn Bihar voters marked for deletion; Oppn claims 20 mn are at risk

EC asks electors to file objections until September 1

CONGRESS PROTEST
premium
Members of the Congress protest on Sunday in Kolkata, against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. (Photo: PTI)
Archis Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As many as 6.5 million electors — or 8.31 per cent of Bihar’s 78.9 million registered voters — stand to lose their franchise in the Assembly elections, scheduled for October-November this year, according to final data from a month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll released on Sunday evening by the Election Commission of India (EC). 
The Opposition is expected to continue challenging the legality and intent of the SIR, which it claims will disenfranchise millions from marginalised communities. The matter is being contested in Parliament, on the ground in Bihar, and in the Supreme Court, where a hearing on multiple petitions is scheduled for Monday. At a press conference on Sunday evening, leaders of the INDIA bloc alleged that around 20 million voters in Bihar risk being removed from the rolls by the time the EC concludes the “claims and objections” phase. 
The Commission will publish a fresh electoral roll on August 1 and has set a one-month period thereafter, until September 1, for electors to file objections to incorrect exclusions or inclusions. “Why are political parties making such a fuss now?” a senior EC official said on condition of anonymity. “Why don’t they ask their 160,000 booth-level associates (BLAs) to submit claims and objections during the designated period? The draft list is not final, as clearly stated in the SIR orders.” 
Of the 160,813 BLAs affiliated with political parties, 53,338 are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 36,550 from the Janata Dal (United), 47,506 from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 17,549 from the Congress, and 5,870 from smaller parties aligned with either the National Democratic Alliance or the INDIA bloc. 
In a previous hearing, the EC had argued in the Supreme Court that the SIR enhances electoral integrity by “weeding out ineligible persons” from the rolls. It also contended that its June 24 decision to conduct the revision involved all major political parties, which had agreed to reach out to eligible voters but are now opposing the process in court. According to Sunday’s data, the number of BLAs rose by 16 per cent during the SIR, from 138,680 to 160,813. 
In a rejoinder affidavit, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the lead petitioner and a citizens’ electoral reform group, alleged that booth-level officers (BLOs), distinct from BLAs associated with political parties, were found signing enumeration forms without consent. In some cases, it claimed, forms were submitted for deceased individuals or those who had not filled them. “Many voters reported that their forms were submitted online despite never meeting a BLO or signing any documents. Forms of even dead individuals have been reported as submitted,” the affidavit stated. 
At Sunday’s press conference, INDIA bloc leaders, including the Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing some petitioners in the Supreme Court, the CPI(ML)’s Dipankar Bhattacharya, and the RJD’s Manoj Jha, contested the EC’s version of events. Bhattacharya questioned the completeness of data shared with parties: “This data doesn’t specifically identify those claimed to be dead or untraceable. How does the EC expect us to decode this quickly?” He further asked how the summary revision in January 2025 failed to detect the deceased now being flagged. “Did 2.2 million people die in six months? Or was the January revision a failure? This appears to be an exclusionary and arbitrary exercise.” 
Singhvi questioned the timing of the SIR, so close to the Assembly polls, and called on the Commission to shed “institutional arrogance” and de-link the revision from the election. 
“The recent comments by the EC and its refusal to accept Aadhaar, election photo identity cards, and ration cards as valid documents clearly point towards the fact that the entire SIR process is a citizenship verification process,” Singhvi said, and detailed the laws around the citizenship verification process, and relevant authorities, including tribunals, tasked with it. He cited the Supreme Court judgment in the case of Lal Babu Hussein and Others versus Electoral Registration Officer in 1995. The SC said in its verdict that a person already on the electoral roll must be presumed eligible, including on the question of citizenship.
The ruling stated that the burden of citizenship proof cannot be shifted to voters. 
According to the final SIR data, forms were received from 72.4 million, or 91.69 per cent of the 78.9 million electors as of June 24. The EC reported identifying 2.2 million deceased individuals, 3.6 million who had either shifted or were untraceable, and 700,000 who were enrolled in multiple locations. For the 3.6 million found to have shifted or missing, BLOs either did not locate them or failed to receive forms due to reasons such as migration, refusal to register, or non-submission by July 25. Final determinations will be made after scrutiny by August 1. Names found enrolled at multiple places will be retained only once, the EC said. 
57 million text messages, ads in 246 newspapers 
The EC stated that SIR had met key goals, including efforts to ensure temporary migrants were not left out. To increase awareness, it sent explanatory text messages to 57 million registered mobile numbers and placed full-page advertisements in 246 Hindi-language newspapers with a combined circulation of 26 million. More than 1.6 million forms were filed online, with 1.3 million downloaded and printed, totalling 2.9 million submissions. The EC said it would now focus on enrolling young voters. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over power crisis in Uttar Pradesh

Centre refutes Congress's allegations on organic cotton in Madhya Pradesh

Don't know the actual reason behind Dhankhar's resignation: Kharge

Op Sindoor proved no safe haven for terrorists, enemies of India: PM Modi

Congress stages protest demanding SIR not be conducted in West Bengal

Topics :Prashant KishorElection Commission of IndiaBihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 Newsindian politicsBJPIndian National Congress

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story