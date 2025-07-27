SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over power crisis in Uttar Pradesh

Accusing the BJP government of "ruining the power system of the state," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the "transformer of the power department has blown up in Uttar Pradesh." He claimed that "there is no electricity in the state, only electricity bills are coming, and these exorbitant bills are eating into the pockets of the people." In a statement, Yadav said, "The BJP government has ruined the power system of the state. The transformer of the power department has blown up in Uttar Pradesh, the wires between the ministers and officers have broken, and the pillars of trust in the government have been uprooted among the distressed public." "The meter of public anger is increasing rapidly. The wheel of production is jammed, communication is disrupted, and in the name of distribution, the distribution of the earnings of corruption is going on," Yadav alleged.

He said that the work that his party had done earlier to improve the power system, the BJP government has "ruined it all in nine years." Yadav added that the people of the entire state are troubled by undeclared power cuts. The government is not able to provide electricity to the farmers, even for irrigation. He said that there is a huge power crisis in the big cities and district headquarters as well. "There are power cuts for hours in various areas of the state capital, Lucknow. The common people, businessmen, students, and everyone are troubled by the power cuts. The government does not come to its senses until people reach the sub-centres and stage protests. When the people of the (state) capital Lucknow are forced to stage protests for electricity, one can only imagine how bad the situation will be in other districts and rural areas of the state," he said.