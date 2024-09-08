'Double engine' govt will help Odisha prosper, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Odisha has a "double engine" government which would help the state develop and prosper. Addressing a gathering at Barang in Banki assembly segment in Cuttack district on Saturday, he said the BJP has provided a people-centric government in Odisha. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Odisha has a double engine government, which will help the state develop and prosper. It is a people-centric government. Our commitment is to make a new Odisha," the chief minister said. The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

"Immediately after the formation of the government, we decided to open all four gates of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and also the Ratna Bhandar, the Lord's treasury. This shows that the state government is people-centric," Majhi said.

He said the BJP is the largest party in the world with a different ideology and appealed to people to take its membership.

"The BJP's ideology is to develop the country and take all people along in the journey," he said.

The BJP in Odisha has set a target to ensure at least 1 crore members from the existing 41 lakh.

Majhi also had lunch at the house of a party worker.

"I thank Kunmum who works as a samiti member of our party. I had lunch at her house and she served 15 items with Pakhal (wet rice)," he told reporters.