EC can restore credibility by addressing election fairness doubts: Tharoor

The Election Commission's own interest lies in addressing these questions, Tharoor said

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI)
ANI
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Monday that the Election Commisisons credibility can be "regained" as long as those "doubts" about the fairness of the elections are removed as the INDIA bloc leaders march to Election Commisison to protest the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and allegations of vote theft.

Tharoor, who joined the march, told ANI, "As long as there are doubts in the minds of people about the fairness of the elections, that is harming the credibility of the Election Commission. As long as those doubts are removed, then the Election Commission's credibility can be regained. The Election Commission's own interest lies in addressing these questions.

Delhi Police were seen stopping the MPs who were raising slogans of "vote chor" as they marched towards the office of the poll body at Nirvachan Sadan.The protest march began from the Makar Dwar of the Parliament under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The MPs began their march to urge the EC to address their concerns on the alleged "voter theft".

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav who was part of the protest march said, "Questions are being raised on our democracy. In UP, by-elections were held on 10 Vidhan Sabha seats; not only were votes stolen, but booths were captured. Why didn't the Election Commission take action against the officers who were working on orders of the state government."

RJD MP Manoj Jha said that SIR is a "fraud" and accused EC of not providing a classified data."If you cannot meet MPs citing the excuse of space, then that in itself is a comment on what kind of work you are doing... This (SIR) is a fraud; you are not providing classified data. Despite the Supreme Court's instructions, your (Election Commission) stubbornness is not going away," Jha said

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has said that the Opposition MPs have sought no permission for the march.

Responding to the Police statement, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said, "They never give permission. They are using political language on the directions of the government. Entire Opposition will take out the march under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. They will try to stop us, but we will try our best to reach EC's office."

Earlier, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, speaking about the march, said, "Rahul Gandhi is walking on Gandhi ji's path. He held a press conference, but the Election Commission is not ready to consider it; instead, it is asking for an affidavit. Everyone knows the Election Commission is under whose pressure. Like Gandhi did, the Dandi march for independence, we are marching to save democracy.

Topics: Shashi Tharoor, Election Commission of India, Election Commission

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

