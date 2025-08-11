Home / Politics / No formal request for INDIA Bloc march from Parliament to EC: Delhi Police

No formal request for INDIA Bloc march from Parliament to EC: Delhi Police

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said the INDIA bloc MPs had marched from the Parliament to the Election Commission's office last monday to protest the SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar

Digvijaya Singh, Digvijaya
At a press conference, Digvijaya Singh alleged that all the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were filling out
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Police stated that no permission has been sought so far for the proposed march by the INDIA Bloc from Parliament to the Election Commission on Monday.

The coalition of opposition parties had announced plans to stage a protest march, but police officials confirmed that they had not received any formal request or application regarding the protest. 

ALSO READ: INDIA bloc plans short march as it prepares for long battle on voter rolls 

Meanwhile, on Sunday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the INDIA bloc MPs had marched from the Parliament to the Election Commission's office on Monday to protest the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At a press conference, Digvijaya Singh alleged that all the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were filling out "fake forms" in one room. 

He stated, "Rahul Gandhi put forward such facts that no one could deny... The name of one person appeared at multiple locations, including polling booths... Rahul Gandhi's demand was for electronic data of the voter list, which could be scanned using software to determine how many votes were cast on a single EPIC number... The reason for the SIR happening in Bihar was questioned. It had been thoroughly tested in 2003, which took 2 years in Bihar, but this time they wanted to do it in 1 month..."

He added, "All the BLOs were filling out fake forms in one room. The Election Commission said that so many people had died, but their list was not provided... And MPs of the entire INDIA alliance, from all parties except the BJP and NDA alliance MPs, had marched from the Parliament to the Election Commission's office..." 

On August 1, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready to hold discussions on any issue under the rules, but the SIR could not be debated as it was a process carried out by a constitutional body--the Election Commission of India.

"I want to clarify that the government is ready to hold discussions on any issue as per the rules. There cannot be a discussion on SIR because it is a process undertaken by a Constitutional body, and it is not happening for the first time..." Rijiju told ANI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Between home, hostility & hard choices: Illegal immigrants fuel WB's polls

Premium

Bound for home: Trade tensions spark Parliament debate on US deportations

Premium

'With China's rise in South Asia, India's neighbours have greater demands'

Premium

INDIA bloc plans short march as it prepares for long battle on voter rolls

Anand Sharma resigns as chairman of Congress's foreign affairs department

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaRahul GandhiDigvijaya SinghDelhi PoliceParliament

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story