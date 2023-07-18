Home / Politics / EC to issue air time vouchers online for campaign through broadcasters

EC to issue air time vouchers online for campaign through broadcasters

Now, political parties will not be required to send their representatives to the EC or offices of state chief electoral officers to physically collect air time vouchers during elections

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
The allotment of air time to political parties for campaigning on All India Radio and Doordarshan will now be done online, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The poll body has amended the existing scheme for the use of government-owned electronic media by political parties. This has been done by introducing a provision to issue digital air time vouchers through an Information Technology platform, the poll panel said.

Now, political parties will not be required to send their representatives to the EC or offices of state chief electoral officers to physically collect air time vouchers during elections.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection campaignbroadcasters

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

