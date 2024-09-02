ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board 'corruption' probe

In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a probe linked to money laundering charges.
Earlier today, the central agency arrived at his house in Okhla to conduct raids. Subsequently, Khan and AAP leaders took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to allege that the agency had come to arrest the AAP MLA.
The case pertains to the ED’s probe into financial irregularities committed in the Waqf Board.
In January this year, the agency filed a charge sheet over alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board under the chairmanship of Khan. The investigation also seeks to probe alleged irregularities in the leasing of assets of the board.
Khan represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly. Visuals emerged from his residence showing Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force teams present during the raids.
On X, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that the only work left for the ED is to “suppress” every voice raised against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also said the development reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dictatorship."